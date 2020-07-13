Korean-language dailies

-- Public divided over mourning of late Seoul mayor's death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- During his visit to S. Korea, Biegun asked Seoul to join U.S.-led campaign against China: sources (Kookmin Daily)

-- Park's funeral to be held amid controversy (Donga llbo)

-- Secondary victimization feared for alleged victim in late Seoul mayor's suspected harassment case (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to roll out additional measures so that multiple house owners won't cheat (Segye Times)

-- Citizens pay respects to late Gen. Paik, while government seems to be paying little attention (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gwanghwamun Square divided over 'politics of mourning' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Park's funeral to be broadcast live amid COVID-19 pandemic (Hankyoreh)

-- To Seoul City Square or Gwanghwamun Square: People divided over mourning of Park, Paik (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't considering doubling acquisition tax for inherited property (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG Display to supply OLED panels for Mercedes (Korea Economic Daily)

