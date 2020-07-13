(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 13)

Lee came under scrutiny by the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office and the Suwon branch of the prosecution in early 2018. He was accused of five criminal counts, including embezzlement, sexual assault and tax evasion. Yet he was able to leave the country in March and avoid punishment. Soon after he left, he posted a selfie with Park Hang-seo, the beloved coach of Vietnam's national football team. The photo is suspected to have been taken in a gathering of President Moon Jae-in and local residents in Vietnam during his state visit. A few days later, Lee posted photos in the United Arab Emirates on his social media page. President Moon also visited the United Arab Emirates after Vietnam. Strangely, Lee's trajectory coincided with the overseas itinerary of the president.