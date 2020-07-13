Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday started to require foreigners arriving from high-risk countries to submit a certificate showing they tested negative for the new coronavirus, as a steady rise in imported cases has strained its anti-virus fight.

All foreign arrivals from the four countries -- Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan -- are obligated to hand in health certificates proving they have tested negative for COVID-19 on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.