Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #exports-July

(LEAD) S. Korea's exports fall 1.7 pct in first 10 days of July

09:14 July 13, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)

SEJONG, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 1.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July, but a slower pace of contraction signaled a recovery in shipments as more nations lifted coronavirus lockdown measures, customs data showed Monday.

The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$13.3 billion in the July 1-10 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The daily average exports during the 10-day period also declined 1.7 percent.

In the first 10 days of June, exports jumped 20.2 percent on-year, but the daily average exports for last month's 10-day period slipped 9.8 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully shutting their borders.

By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, rose 7.7 percent and those of automobiles gained 7.3 percent over the 10-day period from a year earlier.

By country, shipments to China rose 9.4 percent on-year and shipments to the United States increased 7.3 percent.

(LEAD) S. Korea's exports fall 1.7 pct in first 10 days of July - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK