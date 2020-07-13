Samsung to spend 100 bln won for industry-academia cooperation projects
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's leading tech firm, said Monday that it will spend 100 billion won (US$83 million) this year to boost cooperation between industry and academia to better develop future chip and display technologies.
Samsung opened its industry-academia cooperation center in July 2018, and has supported research projects in the chip and display sectors by more than 700 university professors and students.
"The latest investment is likely to help researchers at local universities whose projects have been delayed or suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.
The program allows local universities to use Samsung's advanced chip equipment for their research projects.
Samsung said it plans to expand its industry-academia cooperation program in the field of basic science, such as physics and mathematics.
