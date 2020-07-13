N.K. paper warns against following 'bourgeois culture'
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Monday warned against the inflow of foreign "bourgeois culture," and urged its people to adhere to the lifestyle of socialism.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, made the appeal in an article calling the bourgeois culture "a rotten lifestyle that turns people into a mentally and physically disabled person."
"Our enemies are running mad to shake the foundations of socialism and corrupt our people by infiltrating the depraved culture and lifestyle of the bourgeois, while tightening economic restraints against us," it said.
"Establishing a socialist lifestyle is an important work to preserve the essence of socialism and to hold on to our nationality and independence in our culture and lifestyle," it added.
The paper then called on its people to stick to traditional clothes, food and music.
The article is seen as a warning towards its officials and people to tighten their discipline, and reflects the country's apparent concern that North Koreans may be overly exposed to foreign cultures.
The North has stressed discipline and socialism as efforts to prevent an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the North have been ongoing for nearly six months in an economy already faltering under international sanctions.
