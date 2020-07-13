Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Families, friends bid farewell to late Seoul mayor at funeral
SEOUL -- Friends, family and supporters gathered in pouring rain Monday to say their final goodbyes to Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, a prominent human rights lawyer and civic activist who was regarded as a potential candidate for the next presidential race.
The funeral was also livestreamed online as a precaution against the new coronavirus.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases bounced back to above 60 on Monday as imported cases increased by the largest number in nearly four months amid rises in cluster infections in major cities.
The country added 62 cases, including 19 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,479, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Seoul's trade minister vows to make WTO more responsive if elected head
GENEVA -- South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has said she will seek to transform the World Trade Organization (WTO) into a body capable of responding more properly to a changed trade climate if she is elected as new chief.
Yoo made the remarks as she arrived in Geneva on Sunday to participate in the three-day general council meeting at the WTO. She will announce campaign pledges for the top post of the body, which was launched as the final arbiter in trade disputes in 1995, during the meeting that starts Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Arrivals from high-risk nations required to submit proof of 'negative' virus test results
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday started to require foreigners arriving from high-risk countries to submit a certificate showing they tested negative for the new coronavirus, as a steady rise in imported cases has strained its anti-virus fight.
All foreign arrivals from the four countries -- Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan -- are obligated to hand in health certificates proving they have tested negative for COVID-19 on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
-----------------
Moon's approval rating dips to 4-mth low on real estate, N. Korea policies
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating dipped to 48.7 percent, the lowest point in four months, a poll showed Monday amid growing controversies over his policies on the real estate market, irregular workers and North Korea.
The result is based on Realmeter's survey of 2,515 eligible voters nationwide, conducted from July 6-10 at the request of the cable news-only channel YTN. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points at the confidence level is 95 percent.
-----------------
Samsung Electronics in talks with LG Display for panel supply: sources
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. is in talks with competitor LG Display Co. for the purchase of display panels, industry sources said Monday, amid its transition to production of next-generation display.
Samsung Electronics and LG Display may sign a deal on LCD TV panel supply in the near future, according to the sources.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's exports fall 1.7 pct in first 10 days of July
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 1.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July, but a slower pace of contraction signaled a recovery in shipments as more nations lifted coronavirus lockdown measures, customs data showed Monday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$13.3 billion in the July 1-10 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
