White House mourns passing of Korean War hero Paik
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The White House has mourned the passing of Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup, highlighting his contributions to defending South Korea against the communist invasion in the thick of the Cold War.
Paik, the country's first four-star general credited with leading key battles during the 1950-53 conflict, died Friday at age 99.
"#South Korea is a prosperous, democratic Republic today thanks to Paik Sun-yup and other heroes who put everything on the line to defeat Communist invaders in the 1950s," the White House National Security Council tweeted Sunday.
"We mourn General Paik's death at age 99 and salute his legacy," it said.
