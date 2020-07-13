Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) USFK commander pays tribute to late war hero Paik
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Robert Abrams visited the funeral home for late Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup on Monday, saying he is deeply grateful for Paik's service.
Abrams visited the funeral altar set up at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul, together with South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki, in a demonstration of the alliance between the two countries.
Abrams and Park each placed a flower before the altar and saluted Paik's portrait.
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
SEOUL -- K-pop girl group GFriend made a comeback on Monday with its ninth EP album "Song of the Sirens," with the members becoming more involved in the process of producing an album than ever before.
"I regularly jot down memos and ideas (for music), as I've always had an interest in writing lyrics and songs. It was my first time participating in an album (production)," GFriend singer Umji said during a media showcase for the new record held at Yes 24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul.
Table tennis worlds in S. Korea moved to Feb. 2021
SEOUL -- The world's top table tennis tournament set to take place in South Korea this year has been postponed to February 2021, due to lingering concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced Monday that the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will run from Feb. 28 to March 7 next year.
Main opposition ups pressure to get to bottom of alleged sex abuse by late Seoul mayor
SEOUL -- On the funeral day of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Monday, the main opposition party launched what is likely to become an all-out campaign to press for a probe into allegations that the deceased sexually harassed his former secretary.
The pressure by the United Future Party (UFP) highlights deepening political division over the death of the late Seoul mayor.
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases bounced back to above 60 on Monday as imported cases increased by the largest number in nearly four months amid rises in cluster infections in major cities.
The country added 62 cases, including 19 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,479, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
11 American soldiers newly assigned to S. Korea test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL -- Eleven more American service members newly assigned to South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Monday, amid rising concerns about increases in imported cases.
The announcement came after U.S. Forces Korea reported nine new virus cases on Friday, many of them in newly assigned service members. On Monday, South Korea reported 62 new infections and 43 of them came from overseas, the highest imported cases in 110 days.
Doosan Group's push to sell assets on roll
SEOUL -- South Korea's cash-squeezed Doosan Group's efforts to repay its debts have been on a roll, with its target to repay its debts worth 1 trillion won (US$800 million) by the end of the year appearing to be attainable.
The group, however, has confirmed only two deals to sell its affiliate Doosan Solus Co. and a golf course, but it has kept mum on other reports on its asset sales.
Naver, other 'untact' stocks' market value tops 100 tln won
SEOUL -- A combined market value of Naver Corp., South Korea's top internet portal operator, and other so-called 'untact' stocks, such as Kakao Corp., have seen their combined market cap surpass the 100-trillion won (US$83.27 billion) mark for the first time amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The market capitalization of the three companies, including Kakao, the operator of the country's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, and leading game developer NCSOFT Corp., came to 100.7 trillion won as of Monday, roughly doubling from the value in late 2019.
Ex-secretary calls for probe into sexual abuse allegations involving late mayor
SEOUL -- Civic groups representing a former secretary who raised sexual harassment allegations against Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon called for a probe into the potential MeToo case on Monday.
In a press conference, officials at Korea Women's Hot Line and Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center called for authorities to launch a "proper probe" into the case in which the "victim mustered up courage hoping that the case would be justly resolved."
White House mourns passing of Korean War hero Paik
SEOUL -- The White House has mourned the passing of Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup, highlighting his contributions to defending South Korea against the communist invasion in the thick of the Cold War.
Paik, the country's first four-star general credited with leading key battles during the 1950-53 conflict, died Friday at age 99.
New dramas focus on breakup of conventional families
SEOUL -- Family TV series usually revolve around how the family as a whole reacts to relationship challenges like divorce and adoption, or present conventionally fundamental values, such as love and happiness.
In recent days, however, the eased influence of the traditional family structure and newly emerging family issues of "graduation from marriage" and marriages of sexual minorities have penetrated into the small screen in South Korea and resonated with audiences.
