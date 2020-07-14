Korean-language dailies

-- Claimed victim of sexual harassment by late Seoul mayor says wanted protection from power (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Claimed victim says she wanted apology (Kookmin Daily)

-- Victim says had been sexually harassed for 4 years, Seoul gov't ignored her cry for help (Donga llbo)

-- Information about investigation against Park Won-soon illegally leaked (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Park Won-soon used his power to sexually harass secretary for four years: victim (Segye Times)

-- Park sexually harassed secretary even when former South Chungcheong governor and Busan mayor came under scrutiny over same charges (Chosun Ilbo)

-- World reports 230,000 new COVID-19 infection cases in single day (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Minimum wage for 2021 set at 8,720 won, up 1.5 pct, lowest increase ever (Hankyoreh)

-- Time of mourning passes, will time of truth come (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Private equity fund scandal shocks market, more banks stop selling products (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Seoul gov't seeks to build 20,000 new homes on abandoned land in Gangnam (Korea Economic Daily)

