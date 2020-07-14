(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 14)

A bigger problem is the possibility of his grave being dug up and relocated when a DP-proposed bill aimed at removing graves of pro-Japanese figures from national cemeteries is passed in the National Assembly. It is true that General Paik served as an officer of the Manchukuo Imperial Army of Japan in 1943. At the time, however, Korea's independence fighters had already left Manchuria, as seen in his recollection saying that he only fought against the Eighth Route Army, China's Communist forces. Even if he had flaws, they do not outweigh the patriotism he showed during the 1950-53 Korean War as a commander. And yet, the ruling party did not make any statement on his death.