Kia recalls more than 5,000 cars in Russia
MOSCOW, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp.'s Russian subsidiary has begun recalling more than 5,000 Seltos sport-utility vehicles to replace steering column shaft, a news report said Tuesday.
The recall by Kia Motors Russia and CIS affects 5,128 Kia Seltos sold from December 2019 to June 2020, Russia's Tass news agency said, citing Russia's Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology.
"The steering column of cars equipped with a mechanical locking system does not lock in the parked position," the department said, according to Tass.
In Seoul, Kia Motors, South Korea's second-largest automaker by sales, said the recall is in line with Russia's regulations calling for anti-theft measures.
,
(END)