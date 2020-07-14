Court issues arrest warrant for another key suspect in hedge fund scandal

Founded in 2012 as an investment adviser, Lime Asset was granted a license to operate private funds in 2015. The company was managing a record high of 5.7 trillion won as of June last year. In October, however, the company froze withdrawals, citing an inability to liquidate enough assets to meet the redemption requests, prompting the nation's financial watchdog to conduct a probe and conclude the company duped investors by concealing losses and continuing sales of related products.