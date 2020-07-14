(LEAD) Coach, triathletes disciplined for alleged abuse appeal bans

Choi Suk-hyeon, a former member of the team in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was found dead on June 26 but not before accusing coach Kim, Kim Do-hwan and Jang, plus team therapist Ahn Joo-hyeon, of verbally and physically abusing her on multiple occasions. Choi had earlier made allegations with local police and with both the KSCO and the Korea Triathlon Federation. Choi's pleas for help had gone unanswered, and it was only after her passing that legal and sports authorities began looking into those allegations more seriously.

