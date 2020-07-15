U.S. State Department offers condolences over death of Korean War hero Paik
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department on Tuesday expressed its condolences over the recent passing of South Korea's first four-star general, Paik Sun-yup.
Paik, a hero of the Korean War, died Friday at age 99. He was credited with leading key battles during the 1950-53 conflict.
"The United States extends its sincerest condolences to the people of the Republic of Korea on the death of General Paik Sun-yup," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
"As Korea's first four-star general, his service to his country in the Korean War was emblematic of the fight for the values of freedom and democracy, values that both the United States and the Republic of Korea continue to uphold today," she said.
Ortagus also paid tribute to Paik's service as a diplomat. After retiring from the Army, the general was appointed ambassador to China and other nations, and also served as transportation minister.
"In his work as a diplomat and a statesman, General Paik served his country with great distinction and helped to forge the U.S.-ROK Alliance," she said. "In the spirit of our shared sacrifice, we offer our deepest sympathies and gratitude for his service."
The White House National Security Council offered its condolences on Sunday.
"South Korea is a prosperous, democratic Republic today thanks to Paik Sun-yup and other heroes who put everything on the line to defeat Communist invaders in the 1950s," it wrote on Twitter. "We mourn General Paik's death at age 99 and salute his legacy."
