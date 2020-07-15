(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 15)

Paik is a war hero who saved the country from a grave crisis with its very existence at stake. Without him, South Korea might not have the freedom, peace and prosperity that it enjoys today. Its people might be living under the rule of the North Korean leader. Paik's division played a critical role in deterring North Korean troops from taking over the South. He became a four-star general, the first in Korean history, in 1953. He rebuilt South Korea's military and laid the cornerstone for the US-Korea alliance.