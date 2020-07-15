(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 15)

Moon emphatically said that the gargantuan project will pave the way for Korea to become a global leader for the next century. However, it is not clear if the New Deal will succeed in the face of all the obstacles set up by the government itself — such as suffocating layers of regulation and overly stringent labor policies. The public saw a number of prospective start-ups hit walls due to government regulations in the past, such as the van-hailing service Tada. As a result, 1.7 million Tada customers could not use the service and 12,000 drivers lost their job.