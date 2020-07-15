Go to Contents
Missing American airman safely returns to base

07:23 July 15, 2020

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- An American airman stationed in South Korea who was reported missing last week has safely returned to his base, U.S. Forces Korea said.

Ssg. Tristin Jarvis, a member of the 51st Force Support Squadron at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, reported to the base Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. military.

A search operation took place after the squadron reported him absent from duty Thursday after he was last seen near a fitness center at the base the previous day.

"Team Osan is grateful to have Staff Sgt. Jarvis return to his Mustang family," said Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander. "We want to thank our Security Forces teams, the Korean National Police, our Republic of Korea community partners, and the base community for quickly coming together and helping us locate him safely."

USFK did not provide further details, including where Jarvis has been.

These combined photos, provided by the U.S. military's 51st Force Support Squadron, show Ssg. Tristin Jarvis who had been reported missing. The U.S. Forces Korea said he safely returned to his base on July 14, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

