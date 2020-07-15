Funeral held for Korean War hero Paik
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Family members, top military commanders and U.S. Forces Korea leaders bade farewell to Paik Sun-yup, South Korea's best-known Korean War hero credited for saving the country from the brink of falling into the hands of North Korea, at his funeral Wednesday.
After a five-day mourning period, the ceremony was held at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul with dozens of participants, including Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams.
The service, presided over by Army Chiefs of Staff Gen. Suk Wook, was held in a relatively small size due to new coronavirus concerns.
Paik died Friday at age 99.
He is credited for bravely leading key battles during the 1950-53 war and contributing greatly to the modernization of South Korea's armed forces, though he is also a subject of controversy over his pro-Japanese activities during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.
Paik's body was to be buried at the National Cemetery in the central city of Daejeon.
