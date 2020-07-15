Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Renault Samsung-upgraded SM6

Renault Samsung launches upgraded SM6 sedan

09:00 July 15, 2020

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. on Wednesday launched the upgraded SM6 sedan in South Korea to revive lackluster sales amid a lack of new models.

The facelifted SM6 midsize sedan comes with a 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline, a 1.8-liter turbocharged gasoline or a 2-liter liquefied petroleum gas engine, the company said in a statement.

The 1.3-liter and 1.8-liter turbo trim versions are equipped with the TCe 300 and the TCe 260 engine, respectively, and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it said.

The three trim models are priced at between 25 million won and 34 million won (US$20,700-$28,000).

In the January-June period, Renault Samsung's sales fell 21 percent to 67,666 vehicles from 85,844 units a year earlier.

The company's current passenger car lineup includes the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the SM6 sedan, the XM3 SUV and the QM6 SUV.

Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.

This file photo provided by Renault Samsung shows the upgraded SM6 sedan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK