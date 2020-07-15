Jeju Air again presses Eastar to resolve debt payment for acquisition
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Wednesday its planned takeover of Eastar Jet Co. will be terminated unless the smaller budget carrier resolves debt payments.
Jeju Air has demanded Eastar Jet pay off all of its debts estimated at up to 100 billion won (US$83 million), including unpaid wages to its employees, delayed payments to subcontractors and office operating expenses, by July 15.
But the cash-strapped Eastar has called the demand a tall order that cannot be met.
"We will wait for an answer from Eastar until midnight before we decide on whether to notify Eastar of the deal's termination," a Jeju Air spokesman said over the phone.
Eastar could not be reached for comment on its debt settlement plan.
In March, Jeju Air signed a deal to acquire a controlling 51.17 percent stake in Eastar Jet from Eastar Holdings for 54.5 billion won as part of its expansion strategy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeju Air was expected to complete the deal by June 29 as it was planning to issue 10 billion won worth of convertible bonds on June 30, one of the prerequisites for the takeover. Eastar Holdings was planning to purchase the bonds, which can be converted into Jeju Air equities.
But the bond issuance has been delayed, with the date to be set later according to an agreement from both sides.
Behind the delay in the acquisition process were deep-running differences between the two sides over acquisition terms.
On July 1, Jeju Air sent a letter to Eastar to demand overall debt payments if it wants to proceed with the deal.
In a press conference held June 29, Eastar Jet CEO Choi Jong-gu said the airline's founder Rep. Lee Sang-jik of the ruling Democratic Party and his family will put their entire 38.6 percent stake in the hands of the budget carrier in a move to bring Jeju's stalled takeover plan back on track.
Rep. Lee's son and daughter collectively own the 39.6 percent stake in Eastar Jet through Eastar Holdings. The value of their Eastar stake reaches 41 billion won (US$34 million).
But Jeju Air said the stake donation plan was Eastar's unilateral announcement and it falls far short of its expectations.
Jeju Air has recently obtained approval from Vietnam over the proposed takeover, a major prerequisite required to wrap up the deal.
As for the purpose of the acquisition, Jeju Air said the acquisition will help it gain a bigger market share and strengthen the company's competitiveness in global markets.
But it has recently expressed concerns that acquiring Eastar may cause bigger problems in terms of financial status with the coronavirus showing no signs of a slowdown.
The transport ministry has said it will provide financial support if the two sides narrow the gap running deep between them and seal the deal.
AK Holdings, the holding firm of South Korean retail conglomerate Aekyung Group, holds a 56.94 percent stake in Jeju Air.
