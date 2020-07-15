City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government on Wednesday announced a plan to launch a probe into allegations of sexual abuse by the city's late mayor raised by his former secretary.
Park Won-soon, the city's three-term mayor, was found dead in the hills of a Seoul mountain in the early hours of Friday after hundreds of police and rescue officials searched for him following a missing person report. A handwritten note, saying "sorry," was later found in Park's study.
His abrupt death came a day after a former secretary filled a complaint with the police. On Monday, civic groups and her attorney held a press conference where they claimed the public servant suffered unwanted physical contact and received inappropriate messages from Park for over four years.
The city said it will establish a joint investigative team involving women rights and human rights groups, along with legal experts, for the case "to guarantee fairness and objectivity."
A detailed schedule for the investigation was not immediately provided.
The city said its priority will be to prevent any "secondary damages" inflicted on the former secretary and provide all possible support measures to help her recover.
