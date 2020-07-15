2 more added to list of high-risk nations requiring proof of negative virus tests
SEJONG, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday two countries were added to the list of high risk nations whose arrivals here are required to submit a certificate showing they tested negative for the new coronavirus.
Earlier this week, South Korea made it mandatory for foreign arrivals from four countries -- Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan -- to hand in health certificates proving they have tested negative for COVID-19 on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
South Korean nationals departing from the nations are not subject to the new regulations.
Health authorities declined to specify which countries are subject to the requirement, citing diplomatic issues. Arrivals from the two countries will be asked to submit the virus-free documentation from Monday.
"If the PCR tests are less accurate (in other countries), we will also carry out separate tests to cross-check the results," a health official said during a briefing.
The certificates must be issued by hospitals and testing centers designated by South Korean embassies within 48 hours before departure.
The virus-free certificates do not exempt the arrivals from the two-week self quarantine. South Korea has been enforcing mandatory 14-day self-quarantines for all travelers, including South Korean nationals, coming from overseas since April 1.
South Korea will temporarily suspend visa-waiver programs for foreign sailors arriving in the country to change shifts via airports, starting July 24 as well. The sailors will require test results if they depart from the six countries.
Regular flights from the six countries are also required to limit the number of passengers to 60 percent of capacity.
In early May, South Korea eased social distancing, but the steady rise in imported cases as well as those tied to religious facilities have forced health authorities to take a step back and reinforce anti-virus measures.
The country added 28 imported cases on Wednesday, posting double-digit numbers of new cases for 20 consecutive days. The total number of such cases to 1,919, or 14 percent of the total COVID-19 cases reported in South Korea.
