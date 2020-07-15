Mobile carriers vying to acquire No. 5 cable TV operator
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major mobile carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- have submitted bids to acquire Hyundai HCN Co., a cable TV affiliate of retail giant Hyundai Department Store Group, industry insiders said Wednesday, as they seek to increase their footholds in the local pay TV market.
The CEOs of the three telecom operators expressed their intent to take over the country's No. 5 cable TV operator.
"The acquisition will help us grow in size, but we will take a rational approach," SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho told reporters. KT CEO Koo Hyun-mo said the acquisition could help boost its pay TV business in urban areas.
LG Uplus CEO Ha Hyun-hwoi also affirmed that it would take part in the deal.
Acquiring Hyundai HCN could be crucial for the three telecom operators in their competition for a larger share of the local pay TV market.
Hyundai HCN held a 3.95 percent share of the market at the end of last year, according to data from the ICT ministry.
KT and its affiliate held the top spot in the market with a 31.52 percent share, followed by LG Uplus with 24.91 percent and SK Telecom with 24.17 percent.
KT has reportedly entered the bid through its digital satellite broadcasting affiliate KT Skylife Co.
Industry insiders estimate the acquisition deal to fetch over 400 billion won (US$333 million).
Hyundai HCN is expected to announce a preferred bidder for the deal by July 24.
More merger and acquisition deals are expected in the local pay TV market, as other major cable TV operators, including D'Live Co. and Central Multi Broadcasting Co., have been put up for sale.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)