Trump wants another N.K. summit only if progress is likely: Pompeo
00:26 July 16, 2020
WASHINGTON, July 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump would hold another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un only if the two sides were likely to make progress on the agreement they reached during their first summit in Singapore, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.
"President Trump only wants to engage in a summit if we believe there's a sufficient likelihood that we can make real progress in achieving the outcomes that were set forth in Singapore," Pompeo said during a virtual event hosted by The Hill.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword