(2nd LD) Trump wants another N.K. summit only if progress is likely: Pompeo
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks by Pompeo, details from 4th para; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump would hold another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un only if the two sides are likely to make progress on the agreement they reached during their first summit in Singapore, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.
Pompeo made the remark when asked if there will be another summit this year. The two leaders have met three times -- the last time in June 2019 -- to try to reach a deal on denuclearizing North Korea in exchange for U.S. concessions.
"Well, we're getting pretty close to the election." Pompeo said during a virtual event hosted by The Hill. "The North Koreans have given mixed signals, but the truth is President Trump only wants to engage in a summit if we believe there is a sufficient likelihood that we can make real progress in achieving the outcomes that were set forth in Singapore."
Trump told Gray Television last week that he would meet again with Kim if he thought it was going to be "helpful."
The two agreed during their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and improving bilateral ties.
But efforts to implement the deal stalled after the second summit in Vietnam in February 2019, which collapsed due to wide differences over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
"We're trying to have informed discussions with the North Koreans," Pompeo said. "We believe the denuclearization of the peninsula, and ultimately resolution of the conflict there, is important, and stability on that peninsula is incredibly important.
"But you need to have a willing partner," he continued, "and the North Koreans have chosen at this point in time not to engage in a way that can lead to a potential solution."
Pompeo still expressed hope that conversations will continue.
"We hope they'll change their mind," he said. "We look forward to engaging them in dialogue, so that we can get to the right outcome."
Pompeo said the goal is shared by U.S. partners such as South Korea and Japan, as well as China.
"We need to do that. We need to do so in a way that is completely verifiable," he said, referring to North Korea's denuclearization.
"We still continue that mission. We've avoided having a long-range missile fired. We've avoided nuclear testing. And now it's time to get to the harder problems and secure a better outcome, not only for the security of the American people, but for the people of North Korea as well," he added.
Talk of another summit gained traction last month when South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he would work to facilitate one before the U.S. presidential election in November.
Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, later added that the U.S. president could meet again with Kim if he believed it would help his reelection chances.
Pompeo himself appeared to leave open the possibility.
"We're very hopeful that we can continue to have this conversation, whether that's at levels beneath the summit, or if it's appropriate and there is a useful activity to take place, to have senior leaders get back together as well," he told reporters last Thursday. "As for who and how and timing, I just don't want to talk about that today."
Shortly after Pompeo made those remarks, Kim's sister, Yo-jong, issued a statement expressing doubt over the likelihood of another summit this year.
"I am of the view that the DPRK-U.S. summit talks are not needed this year and beyond, and for our part, it is not beneficial to us unless the U.S. shows decisive change in its stand," she said.
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)