06:57 July 16, 2020

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Environmental experts slam Green New Deal for lacking specific goal for carbon emission reduction (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Number of unemployed reaches highest in 21 years, only jobs for seniors increase (Kookmin Daily)
-- Late Mayor Park held 3-hour, late-night meeting with lawyer-turned-staffer, special adviser for gender issues (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul metropolitan gov't pushed into internal probe into allegations against late Mayor Park (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul metropolitan gov't belatedly opens probe into sexual harassment allegations against late Mayor Park (Segye Times)
-- Korean War hero laid to rest in uniform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Intellectuals from Harvard, MIT stop Trump in his tracks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul metropolitan gov't vows thorough investigation into sexual harassment allegations against late Mayor Park (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul's lies: Officials held meeting, knowing allegations against Mayor Park (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Hae-chan belatedly apologizes to alleged victim in sexual harassment investigation against late Mayor Park (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Unemployment rate reaches 21-year high, hurts youth more (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul says it will fully investigate mayor allegations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Unemployment at record high as job market shrinks (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul to probe accusations against Park (Korea Times)
(END)

