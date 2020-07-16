(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 16)

General Paik made a priceless contribution to safeguarding our country from the June 25, 1950 North Korean invasion by founding father Kim Il Sung in league with the Soviet Union and China. As the commander of the First Division, the general stopped three North Korean divisions from marching further to the south through a painstaking victory in Dabudong in North Gyeongsang. If we had not had the general at the time, South Korea would have disappeared from the world map. Paik also played a pivotal part in establishing the South Korea-U.S. alliance after the Armistice in 1953. Thanks to his devotion to the alliance, American generals serving in South Korea always expressed their deep respect for him as a living legend.