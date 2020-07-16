KT develops 5G mobile edge computing standard with global telcos
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean telecom giant KT Corp. said Thursday it has developed guidelines for 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technology with five global partners.
The 5G Future Forum, an alliance of major telecommunications firms on network solutions, has confirmed the specifications and standards of 5G MEC, KT said.
The collaborative initiative was launched in January to focus on development of 5G and mobile edge computing-enabled technologies. Members of the consortium include America Movil of Mexico, Rogers Wireless of Canada, Telstra of Australia, Verizon Wireless of the United States and Vodafone of Britain.
MEC is a key technology in the delivery of ultra-low latency data transmission in 5G networks. It is expected to improve services in areas like smart factories and autonomous vehicles.
The standardized guidelines for 5G MEC are expected to help expand the technology as they will allow interoperability between different carriers, according to KT.
The alliance plans to unveil the guidelines in August after legal review, it added.
