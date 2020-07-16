No upsets as big league clubs advance in nat'l football tournament

In Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, Choi and Hwang had their first meeting since November 2015. Back in 2016, when Choi left FC Seoul to coach in China, Hwang, who had been Pohang's bench boss, took over in the nation's capital. And when Hwang was sacked during the 2018 season, Choi returned from China for his second tour of duty with FC Seoul.