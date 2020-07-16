Seoul stocks trade lower late Thursday morning
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended losses late Thursday morning as investors remained concerned over the economic jitters sparked by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.82 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,196.06 as of 11:20 a.m.
Analysts said Seoul shares lost ground as investors sat on the sidelines due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.
The decline on the main index was limited as China posted 3.2 percent on-year growth in terms of gross domestic product in the second quarter, rebounding from a 6.8-percent on-year drop posted in the January-March period.
The recovery marked the first of its kind among major economies around the globe since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world's No. 2 economy is the top trading partner of South Korea.
The Bank of Korea kept the policy rate frozen at 0.5 percent Thursday as widely expected in the market, amid slight signs of an economic recovery from the pandemic-caused slump and growing concerns over soaring property prices.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics slid 0.73 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.48 percent. Home appliance maker LG Electronics fell 0.93 percent.
Chemical firms traded mixed, with LG Chem falling 2.39 percent, while top oil refiner SK Innovation advanced 2.43 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,204.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.90 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
