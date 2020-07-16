Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- A design flaw is the suspected cause of the engine problem reported in four of South Korea's recently upgraded high-speed patrol boats, the arms procurement agency said Thursday.
The Defense Agency for Technology and Quality has been looking into the 230-ton Gumdoksuri-B class Patrol Killer Medium Rocket (PKMR) boat after the Navy found breakage in the engine cylinder head during a regular inspection earlier this year. The same failure was detected in three other boats of the same model.
"Seawater encroachment is suspected for the engine breakage, but we need to confirm the exact cause of the malfunction after revising the design to see if it is actually causing the problem," Jang Hee-seon, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration spokesperson, said.
Authorities are also investigating whether excessively heavy loads could have caused the problem.
Built by local shipyard Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., the PKMR was first deployed in 2017 to replace the 170-ton Chamsuri-class vessels.
The Navy has been operating the four boats after replacing the troubled parts.
