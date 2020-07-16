Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(2nd LD) BOK keeps rate steady, warns of sharper-than-expected contraction
SEOUL -- As widely expected, the Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the policy rate frozen at 0.5 percent Thursday to gauge the impact of previous rate cuts, but warned that Asia's fourth-largest economy would contract at a sharper-than-expected clip amid the prolonged pandemic-caused slump.
The BOK decision to stand pat follows two rate reductions. The central bank sent the policy rate to the record low level on May 28, about two months after it delivered its first emergency rate reduction in over a decade, slashing the key rate by half a percentage point to 0.75 percent.
(2nd LD) New virus infections spike again to above 60 on surge in imported cases
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new virus cases bounced back to surpass 60 again on Thursday as imported cases continued to rise amid a slowdown in local infections.
The country added 61 cases, including 47 imported cases, raising the total caseload to 13,612, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(3rd LD) Trump wants another N.K. summit only if progress is likely: Pompeo
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump would hold another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un only if the two sides are likely to make progress on the agreement they reached during their first summit in Singapore, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.
Pompeo dismissed the notion that the leaders could meet again before the U.S. presidential election in November, suggesting there isn't enough time before then.
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
SEOUL -- "Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey," the new Japanese album by K-pop band BTS, sold nearly 450,000 copies on its release day, becoming the fastest-moving record in Japan in terms of day-one sales, according to the group's agency Thursday.
According to Big Hit Entertainment, "Journey," BTS' fourth Japanese-language studio album released on Wednesday, shipped 447,869 copies within 24 hours in the neighboring country. The album debuted at No. 1 on the daily album chart of Oricon, Japan's main music sales tracker.
Jeju Air could terminate Eastar deal as demands not met
SEOUL -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Thursday it can terminate its planned acquisition of Eastar Jet Co. as the smaller budget carrier failed to meet demands required to seal the deal.
Jeju Air demanded Eastar Jet pay off all of its debts, estimated at up to 100 billion won (US$83 million), including unpaid wages to its employees, delayed payments to subcontractors and office operating expenses, by July 15.
Moon's rating drops to 9-month low
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell significantly to the lowest level in nine months, a poll showed Thursday amid controversies over the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon of Moon's liberal party and his policies on the real estate market, irregular workers and North Korea.
In a survey on 1,510 adults nationwide from Monday to Wednesday, the rating dropped 4.6 percentage points to 44.1 percent from last week, according to Realmeter.
Moon, 7 other leaders call for equal global access to COVID-19 vaccine
WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and seven other world leaders on Wednesday called for equal global access to coronavirus vaccines.
The leaders wrote in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post that immunization is the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic but only if all countries get access to the vaccine.
