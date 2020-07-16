Highest court remands Gyeonggi governor's case to lower court, effectively saving his governorship

In May 2019, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court found Lee not guilty of four criminal charges, including having lied about locking his elder brother in a mental hospital in television debate shows in 2018. But the Suwon High Court fined Lee 3 million won (US$2,506) in September for spreading false information about the hospitalization ahead of the local election in 2018, overturning an earlier court decision that acquitted him of any wrongdoing.