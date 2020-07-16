FM Kang to discuss anti-virus cooperation with MIKTA partners
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will host a virtual meeting this week with her counterparts from Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia to discuss ways to boost cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, her office said Thursday.
The group of five middle-power nations, known as MIKTA by the countries' initials, was created in 2013 as an informal multilateral consultative body with an aim to promote their partnership. South Korea is the group's chair for this year.
In the virtual meeting, slated for Friday, the top diplomats of the member countries are expected to exchange views on ways to strengthen multilateralism and promote development in MIKTA members during the COVID-19 outbreak, ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul told a press briefing.
In April, they adopted a joint statement affirming their commitment to working in solidarity in the battle against the novel virus and coordinating responses so as to minimize damage from the disease and unnecessary interference in economic activities.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)