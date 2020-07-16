Former Kolon chairman indicted in drug development scandal
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Former Kolon Group Chairman Lee Woong-yeol was indicted without detention on Thursday and referred for court trial on charges of having committed fraud and other illegalities in the development and sales of a controversial gene therapy drug.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office announced Lee's indictment, wrapping up its year-long investigation into allegations that Lee masterminded Kolon Life Science's fraudulent development of Invossa, a cell and gene therapy for osteoarthritis, by instructing the company to submit false research data to authorities.
Lee is also accused of making about 16 billion won (US$13.3 million) by selling Fluid 2 of Invossa produced with a kidney cell that can cause tumors, instead of cartilage as stated in the document submitted for approval, from November 2017 to March 2019.
Prosecutors also alleged that Lee, who stepped down from the chairman's post in November 2018, was involved in listing fraud of Kolon TissueGene, a U.S. subsidiary that played a key role in the development of Invossa. Lee is suspected of inducing an equity investment worth $10 million from the Export-Import Bank of Korea without disclosing that Kolon TissueGene was ordered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to suspend clinical trials for Invossa in June 2016.
Kolon Group raised about 200 billion won by listing Kolon TissueGene on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ market in November 2017 without disclose the suspension of Invossa's clinical trials and the true ingredients of the drug, prosecutors said.
In this regard, the prosecution applied capital market law violation and manipulation of security prices to Lee's criminal charges, in addition to fraud, breach of trust, obstruction of business, and violations of the pharmaceutical affairs and real-name financial transaction acts.
Late last month, prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Lee on the criminal charges, but the Seoul Central District Court rejected it, saying the circumstances and timing had not been sufficiently explained with regard to when Lee and other members of the company became aware of the exact substance used in Invossa.
Lee has persistently denied all charges, attributing all responsibility to working-level executives and officials, while his lawyers have said everything was caused by misunderstanding and Lee will faithfully deal with future court proceedings.
Lee had been heavily involved in the development of Invossa, which he called his "fourth child," since the late 1990s. He has a 51.65 percent share of the group's holding company, Kolon Corp., and a 17.8 percent share in Kolon TissueGene.
Prosecutors have indicted Kolon Life Science CEO Lee Woo-suk and six other Kolon executives over breach of pharmaceutical affairs and capital market laws.
Kolon Life Science, a unit of Kolon Group, initially received approval for Invossa from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2017. But approval was revoked last year after the drugmaker was found to have falsely reported an ingredient used in the drug and violated labeling rules.
Prosecutors and government regulators suspect that the company intentionally submitted false data to the authorities in the process of obtaining an item approval for Invossa. The company acknowledged that a substance in the joint pain treatment drug had been mislabeled but claimed no one suffered from any medical complications from use of Invossa.
