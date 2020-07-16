S. Korea trade minister outlines vision for WTO reform
GENEVA, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee on Thursday outlined her vision to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) so as to allow the global body to better handle negotiations and resolve disputes.
Outlining her bid to run for the director general post at a general meeting of members at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva, Yoo said the organization needed to become a supreme court in matters of international trade.
She added that the WTO needed to be reborn as an entity that is more relevant, resilient and responsive to the needs of the times and regain the confidence and trust of the world.
The minister then said that she could take full advantage of her 25 years of experience in trade negotiations to help carry out the transformation. She said her extensive experience made her the best qualified for the job.
After making her speech outlining her goals, she responded to questions raised by other members of the organization.
Yoo is one of eight people wanting to take over the WTO's top post from incumbent Roberto Azevedo of Brazil, who is set to step down next month.
The WTO said the selection process could take some two months, with a new director general to be picked around November.
