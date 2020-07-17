Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung survives (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov. Lee Jae-myung returns to competition for upcoming presidential election (Kookmin Daily)
-- President Moon says he will listen to calls for expanding supply to stabilize housing prices (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul Shinmun marks 116th anniversary (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung retains his governorship (Segye Times)
-- Former presidential official alleged to be implicated in fraud scandal involving private equity fund, Optimus Asset Management (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't considers creating new urban community with 20,000 houses in central Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Insolvent private funds worth 6 tln won pose threats to S. Korean financial sector (Hankyoreh)
-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung resuscitated (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon vows to listen to opposition parties' voices to expand housing supply (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Jobs for seniors outnumber those for young adults (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gyeonggi governor acquitted by the Supreme Court (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon urges Assembly to support 'Korean New Deal,' peace drive (Korea Herald)
-- Moon calls for Assembly's support in opening speech (Korea Times)
