Korean-language dailies

-- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung survives (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov. Lee Jae-myung returns to competition for upcoming presidential election (Kookmin Daily)

-- President Moon says he will listen to calls for expanding supply to stabilize housing prices (Donga llbo)

-- Seoul Shinmun marks 116th anniversary (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung retains his governorship (Segye Times)

-- Former presidential official alleged to be implicated in fraud scandal involving private equity fund, Optimus Asset Management (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't considers creating new urban community with 20,000 houses in central Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Insolvent private funds worth 6 tln won pose threats to S. Korean financial sector (Hankyoreh)

-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung resuscitated (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon vows to listen to opposition parties' voices to expand housing supply (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Jobs for seniors outnumber those for young adults (Korea Economic Daily)

