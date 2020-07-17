(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 17)

The police dawdled, however. They found Park's body at 12:01 a.m. on July 10, but began phone forensics five days later on July 15. Though they know all they have to do to start forensics is notify the bereaved family, they came out with nonsense: that they would consult Park's family about the forensics after a memorial ritual on the third day after the funeral. They said it could take months to get the results because of the passcode lock. If they deal with the investigation passively, calls for a special counsel and a special investigative unit will gain momentum.