(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 17)

The problem is how to achieve the goal. We can hardly say the president did not try to talk with the opposition. But he did not make sufficient efforts. Even when the ruling Democratic Party (DP) is pushing its own way on all issues after being elated by the super majority of 176 seats it won in the April 15 parliamentary elections, he stops short of persuading the opposition. At the end of his speech Thursday, Moon promised to communicate with opposition parties without sticking to formalities — including a reopening of his proposed standing consultative body on national affairs. But the public is still dubious.