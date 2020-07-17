(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 17)

That is why all seven members of the BOK's Monetary Policy Board unanimously agreed to the rate freeze. In fact, the central bank has little room to lower the rate further after reducing it twice by 0.75 percentage points to a record low of 0.5 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year. The rate was cut by 0.5 percentage points in March and 0.25 percentage points in May.