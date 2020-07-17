Friday's weather forecast
09:02 July 17, 2020
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 27/21 Sunny 60
Suwon 30/20 Sunny 60
Cheongju 31/21 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 32/21 Sunny 70
Gangneung 27/19 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 70
Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 30/17 Cloudy 20
Busan 26/19 Cloudy 0
(END)