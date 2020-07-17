Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Seoul stocks open higher on improved U.S. retail sales

09:29 July 17, 2020

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, as estimate-beating U.S. retail sales data boosted economic rebound hopes in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 11.32 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,195.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The gains came after U.S. retail sales in June jumped 7.5 percent from a month ago, after an 18.2 percent hike in May.

The data fueled expectations of a recovery in the United States, one of South Korea's largest trade partners.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 1.12 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 0.48 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 2.27 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO climbed 1.07 percent.

Among decliners, pharmaceutical giant Samsung BioLogics lost 1.23 percent.

Internet giant Naver lost 2.69 percent, with its rival Kakao falling 2.27 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,204.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.55 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK