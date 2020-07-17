LG to take part in Europe's largest consumer electronics fair
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it will participate in Europe's largest consumer electronics fair despite concerns of the novel coronavirus.
The South Korean tech firm said it will take part in the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020 scheduled to take place from Sept. 3 to 5 in Berlin.
LG said its Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung will be one of the speakers at the tech expo's press conference on the opening day and will introduce the company's vision in the era of "new normal" sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This year's IFA will be scaled down due to the pandemic and will limit the number of daily visitors.
LG said it will actively use "contactless measures" to introduce its products and ideas.
Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co. said last month it will not join this year's IFA due to virus concerns.
