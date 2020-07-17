Go to Contents
K League's Suwon Samsung Bluewings terminate head coach's contract

09:57 July 17, 2020

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football club Suwon Samsung Bluewings announced Friday they've parted ways with head coach Lee Lim-saeng.

The K League 1 team added that Lee's top assistant, Joo Seung-jin, will serve as interim head coach until a new bench boss is hired.

This file photo from July 4, 2020, shows former Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Lim-saeng, ahead of a K League 1 match against FC Seoul at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Lee, who had taken over early 2019, offered to resign late Thursday with six months left in his current deal. Suwon said Friday the coach and the club agreed to terminate the contract.

Lee led Suwon to the FA Cup title last year, but the club finished eighth among 12 teams in the league table.

This photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League on July 17, 2020, shows Joo Seung-jin, interim head coach for Suwon Samsung Bluewings. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This year, Suwon are in eighth place with 10 points from two wins, four draws and five losses. They have advanced to the quarterfinals in the FA Cup.

Joo, 45, has been on Suwon's bench since last season. Previously, he had been the director of Suwon's youth academy.

He will make his interim coaching debut Sunday against Seongnam FC.

In this file photo from July 4, 2020, Yeom Ki-hun of Suwon Samsung Bluewings (R) tries to dribble past Ko Kwang-min of FC Seoul during the clubs' K League 1 match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

