Clubs going in opposite directions to continue their survival battle
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- With a two-horse race at the top of South Korean football this season, perhaps the more intriguing battle may be taking place smack in the middle of the table between Gangwon FC and Busan IPark.
Ulsan Hyundai FC (26 points) and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (25 points) have mostly separated themselves from the pack in the K League 1. Sangju Sangmu, with 21 points, are in third place, but they've been assured of a relegation to the K League 2 next season because they will be relocated. Behind them are Pohang Steelers (20 points) and Daegu FC (19 points).
Then it's Gangwon and Busan tied at 14 points, with the former ahead in the table thanks to the edge in goals scored, 16-14.
Gangwon will face Ulsan at 7 p.m. Sunday in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Busan will host Gwangju FC at 6 p.m. Saturday in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of the capital.
The sixth place is the last spot for the upper group, or Final A, once the season kicks into the split phase after 22 matches. The bottom six after the first 22 matches will be grouped in Final B. Teams will play their last five matches of the season within their group.
Once you're in Final A, you're guaranteed a place in the K League 1 for the following season. Fall to Final B, and you risk getting booted to the K League 2 the next year, if you finish dead last or lose in a promotion-relegation playoff against a K League 2 opponent.
Busan, who got promoted this year after spending four seasons in the K League 2, have bounced back from a lethargic start to 2020. They didn't record a win in their first seven matches, with four draws and three losses, but have since posted three wins and a draw.
Gangwon, on the other hand, just snapped their four-match losing streak last week. They were the darlings of the K League in 2019 with an entertaining brand of football that made them the third-highest scoring team, but haven't quite captured the same magic in 2020.
Busan have the easier matchup this weekend, as Gwangju are mired in a four-match losing skid. One saving grace for Gwangju may be that they defeated Busan 3-1 in their first meeting of the season on June 14.
Gangwon lost to Ulsan 3-0 in their earlier match on June 16, and Ulsan have lost just once all season while leading the league with 26 goals scored.
Their MVP candidate Junior Negrao leads all scorers with 14, more than six of the 12 teams in the K League 1.
Elsewhere in the K League 1 on Saturday, Sangju will host Daegu FC, while Pohang Steelers will visit FC Seoul.
On Sunday, Jeonbuk will face last-place Incheon United for a chance to bag three points and return to first place. Incheon, with three draws and eight losses, are still looking for their first win of 2020.
The other Sunday match will pit Suwon Samsung Bluewings against Seongnam FC.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)