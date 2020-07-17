Britain labels N.K. as human rights priority country for 5th straight year
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The British government has designated North Korea as a human rights priority country for the fifth consecutive year.
In the "Human Rights and Democracy: 2019 Foreign and Commonwealth Office" report released Thursday, the British foreign office claimed that the North's human rights situation showed no improvement last year. It labeled the North as a human rights priority country along with 29 others, including China and Russia.
North Korea continued to "exert control over nearly every aspect of citizens' lives: they were told what to believe, what to consume and where they could travel," the British government said.
The report pointed out that North Korean authorities continue to deny allegations of human rights violations and refuse to let human rights experts into the country.
"They continued to refuse to cooperate with the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights or with the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in North Korea," it said.
North Korea has long been labeled as one of the world's worst human rights violators. The regime does not tolerate dissent, holds hundreds of thousands of people in political prison camps and keeps tight control over outside information.
