Court throws out suit against airline miles expiry
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a consumer group seeking to invalidate airlines' policies to void mileage points after 10 years.
The Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty sued Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. in February 2019, arguing their expiration rules encroach on collectors' property rights. The suit demanded the airlines return invalidated miles.
The Seoul Southern District Court rejected the group' claims without giving explanation.
The nation's two largest carriers changed their rules in 2008 to impose a 10-year validity period on new miles earned from that year. Previously, there was no expiry.
The group lodged the lawsuit amid growing consumer complaints as their points accumulated in 2008 began to be invalidated in 2019 under the revised rules.
