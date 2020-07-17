Political art juxtaposed with postmodernism in 'Art and Words' exhibit

Min Joung-ki presents two pieces, one from 1983 and another from 2020, that share the same title of "1939." Min expresses the harrowing experience of the second Sino-Japanese War of 1937-1945 in the 1983 acrylic painting. The 2020 version of "1939" is an oil painting of a large peak at Mount Inwang in Seoul in which a text praising the Japanese emperor was previously engraved, presumably in 1939.