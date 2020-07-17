Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 July 17, 2020

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
July 11 -- N. Korea says Britain will 'pay price' for imposing sanctions

15 -- N. Korea lashes out at Pompeo over anti-China remarks

-- Trump wants another N.K. summit only if progress is likely: Pompeo

16 -- Moon asks lawmakers to 'institutionalize' inter-Korean summit accords

-- Pompeo says he hopes to see another U.S.-N.K. summit, but remains skeptical
